Canadian Solar call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Canadian Solar (CSIQ) with 8,195 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 81.99%. Dec-24 15 calls and 12/13 weekly 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on December 5th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CSIQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.