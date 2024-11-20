Canadian Solar call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Canadian Solar (CSIQ) with 8,195 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 81.99%. Dec-24 15 calls and 12/13 weekly 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on December 5th.
