Canadian Solar call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Canadian Solar (CSIQ) with 1,433 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 22 points to 116.38%. 11/8 weekly 16 calls and Nov-24 18 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

