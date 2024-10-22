Canadian Solar call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Canadian Solar (CSIQ) with 3,924 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 80.16%. 10/25 weekly 12.5 calls and Nov-24 13 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.49. Earnings are expected on November 12th.
