Canadian Solar Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CSIQ

In trading on Friday, shares of Canadian Solar Inc (Symbol: CSIQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.47, changing hands as low as $20.29 per share. Canadian Solar Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CSIQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CSIQ's low point in its 52 week range is $14.50 per share, with $25.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.