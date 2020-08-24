Cryptocurrencies

Canadian Software Startup Puts 40% of Cash Reserves Into Bitcoin

Ottawa, Canada (Robbie Palmer/Unsplash)

An Ottawa-based graphics software firm, Snappa, announced Monday its decision to move a significant amount of its cash reserves into bitcoin, citing concerns of inflation and global economic uncertainty.

  • Co-founder Christopher Gimmer told CoinDesk in a private message, âThe allocation itself represents 40% of our cash reserves.â The company did not mention the number of bitcoins it currently holds, however, which Gimmer explained was a decision made âfor privacy reasons.â
  • The initial 40% allocation is only the beginning for the seven-person startup. âWeâre still accumulating coins, and we donât plan on selling anytime soon,â Gimmer told CoinDesk. âIf weâre right about where bitcoin is heading then our allocation could get very high.â
  • In a blog post, Gimmer explained his companyâs belief that traditional savings accounts are inferior to other options for growing cash reserves. âI believe we now have a far superior savings technology available to us,â Gimmer wrote. âThat technology is Bitcoin.â
  • Gimmer also mentioned the recent decision by MicroStrategy to move $250 million into the leading cryptocurrency, which he described as âfascinating.â

Read more: MicroStrategy Buys $250M in Bitcoin, Calling the Crypto âSuperior to Cashâ

