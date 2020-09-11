Lightspeed POS, a Canadian cloud-based POS software provider, raised $355 million by offering 11.7 million shares (14% insider) at $30.50, below the as-converted last close of its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (LSPD).



Lightspeed POS plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol LSPD. Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities, and RBC Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Canadian software provider Lightspeed POS prices US IPO at $30.50 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



