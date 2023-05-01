News & Insights

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at 84 -CBC

May 01, 2023 — 09:52 pm EDT

Written by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Beech for Reuters ->

May 1 (Reuters) - Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, best known for folk-pop hits such as "If You Could Read My Mind" and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," has died at the age of 84, CBC reported on Monday, citing his publicist.

Victoria Lord, a representative for the family, said Lightfoot died at a Toronto hospital on Monday evening, CTV news reported. It said the cause of death was not immediately available.

Known for his evocative lyrics and melodic compositions, Lightfoot received five Grammy nominations over the years and won 17 Juno awards, Canada's equivalent.

Lightfoot was most popular in the 1970s with songs from albums such as "Sundown," "Summertime Dream" and "Dream Street Rose" that built on his folk roots to produce more rock and pop-oriented songs.

