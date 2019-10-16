Canadian Shares Up Marginally After Fall From Higher Levels

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares were swinging between gains and losses Wednesday morning with investors reacting to the data on inflation and news related to trade and Brexit issues.

Investors were also following the developments on the political front as the country is in the midst of a tight election campaign. The elections are to take place on October 21st. According to reports it is a close contest between the ruling Liberals and the Conservatives.

Despite a notable rise in crude oil prices, energy stocks are somewhat sluggish in morning trades. Materials shares recovered some lost ground after losses in the previous session. Financial and consumer discretionary stocks were mixed, while healthcare and information technology shares drifted lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 16,414.83 after having advanced to 16,445.59 in early trades, was last seen at 16,440.10, up 21.71 points, or 0.14% from previous close.

On Tuesday, the index ended up 3.23 points, or 0.02%, at 16,418.39, near the day's low.

In the materials space, First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Interfor Corp (IFP.TO), Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) and Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) gained 2 to 4.3%. Kinross Gold (K.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) also posted notable gains.

Cannabis shares, which rose sharply in the previous session, were mostly down with sharp losses Wednesday morning. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) plunged more than 8%, after having soared nearly 14% in the previous session on positive results. Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) lost 2.8 to 4%.

Information technology shares Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Exfo Inc. (EXF.TO), Blackberry (BB.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) were down 1 to 3.2%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly held steady at 1.9% in September. Canada's inflation has now stayed at 1.9% or higher for seven consecutive months. Economists expected inflation to come in with a reading of 2.1% for September.

U.S. stocks were slightly down amid lingering uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. According to a report in Wall Street journal, questions remain about how much U.S. agricultural products China intends to buy and the time frame for the purchases, while a Bloomberg report said China wants tariffs rolled back before it moves forward.

Data showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in the month of September weighed as well on stocks.

European markets were exhibiting a mixed trend, while markets across the Asia-Pacific region ended mostly higher.

