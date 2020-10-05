Canadian Shares Up In Positive Territory On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up firmly in positive territory after a steady start Monday morning, led by gains in healthcare and materials sectors.

Energy and financial stocks moved higher in early trades, but gave up some gains subsequently.

Positive moves in European and U.S. markets and higher oil prices set up a firm start for the market. Prospects of U.S. President Donald Trump's early discharge from hospital and renewed optimism about a U.S. coronavirus relief package lifted stock prices in global markets today.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 120.03 points or 0.75% at 16,319.28.

Among the most actively traded shares, Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is surging up nearly 10%. New Gold (NGD.TO) is up nearly 6.5%. Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 3.2%.

Nutrien (NTR.TO) is gaining 3.5%. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are up 1.2 to 1.5%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL.TO) shares are up 1.3%. The company announced it sold approximately 12,100 attributable gold equivalent ounces and realized preliminary revenue of $23.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The company earned record cash operating margins of about $1,670 per attributable gold equivalent ounce in the said quarter.

Air Canada (AC.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) and Docebo (DCBO.TO) are lower by 1 to 2%.

