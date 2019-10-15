Canadian Shares Up In Positive Territory After Steady Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market opened on a steady note and was up in positive territory with modest gains around noon, riding on some upbeat results from big-name U.S. companies and on easing concerns about Brexit.

U.S. companies JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Johnson & Johnson and United Health reported better than expected third quarter results, aiding sentiment. Goldman Sachs, however, reported numbers that fell short of expectations.

The market also took cues from European markets, where traders reacted positively to reports that EU negotiator Michel Barnier said a Brexit deal is still possible this week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 16,510.65, was up 67.10 points or 0.41%, at 16,482.26 a few minutes past noon.

Healthcare and information technology stocks moved higher, driving the index up. Select shares from financial, energy, consumer discretionary and industrials sections too posted notable gains. Materials shares were weak.

The Capped Healthcare Index gained more than 3%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) soared nearly 25% before paring nearly half of its gains. The stock was last seen trading nearly 14% up from previous closing price. The stock rose after the company reported net income to C$16.4 million, or 7 cents a share, for the first quarter. Although that was less than net income of C$21.2 million, or 9 cents a share in the year-ago quarter, the fact that the company posted profits, as against a forecast for a loss of 2 cents a share, triggered buying at the counter.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON.TO) shares gained nearly 6%, Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) advanced 4%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) gained 1.7% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) climbed 1.25%.

Shares of CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO) soared nearly 40% after the company said it will destroy $77 million worth of pot plants and inventory as part of its effors to comply with regulations as authorized by Health Canada.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGOD.TO) moved up by about 10%.

Among information technology shares, Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) gained 5.4% and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) gained 3%. Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and Photon Control (PHO.TO) were up 1.5%, 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

In the financial space, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) gained 1 to 1.7%. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) were also notably higher.

Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) posted impressive gains on strong volumes.

Encana Corp (ECA.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) were down with sharp to moderate losses.

In economic news, Car Registrations in Canada increased to 186,107 Units in August from 177,238 Units in July of 2019.

