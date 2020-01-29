Canadian Shares Up In Positive Territory After Firm Start

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall from higher levels, the Canadian stock market moved up Wednesday morning, riding on gains in some key energy, healthcare and consumer discretionary shares.

Industrial and materials shares too found some support, while information technology shares were weak.

The mood in the market was cautious amid lingering concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

Meanwhile, investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due this afternoon.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 49.14 points, or 0.28%, at 17,550.02 about half an hour before noon.

MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) gained 2 to 3%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Enerplus (ERF.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) also posted notable gains.

From the healthcare section, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) gained 1.5 to 2%.

In the consumer discretionary space, Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) gained 1.7%, The Stars Group (TSGI.TO) moved up 1.1% and Martinrea International (MRE.TO) gained about 1%.

Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Auto Canada (AC.TO) gained 2.7%, 2% and 5.2%, respectively.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) gained about 2%. The company said its net income dropped 24% to $873 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.14 billion in the same period in 2018.

However, the company's CEO JJ Ruest expressed cautious optimism about the second half of 2020.

"The trade environment, when you look at how negative it was last year and how things seem to be at least turning, in the quarters to come we will start to see some of the positives of that," Ruest said. The pending ratification of the new North American free trade pact "can only be positive, it's not going to be a huge positive, but rather than going backwards we're going to be moving forwards," he added.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO) said its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by one-time restructuring costs and integration expenses. The company said it earned $290.2 million or $1.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to $311.5 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier. The stock was up nearly 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.