Canadian Shares Up Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - After a somewhat cautious start, the Canadian stock market gained in strength Monday morning, riding on sharp gains in consumer discretionary, financial and healthcare sections.

The passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill in the U.S. Senate helped offset concerns about the increase in bond yields and prompted investors to pick up stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 176.12 points or 0.96% at 18,557.08 about half an hour past noon. The index, which edged down to 18,353.35 in early trades, rallied to a high of 18,595.72 before paring some gains.

The Capped Consumer Discretionary Index is up nearly 2%. Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) is rising 3.7%, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) are gaining 2.7 to 3%, Magna International (MG.TO) is up 2.2%, Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) is moving up 1.7%, Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) is gaining 1.3% and Aritzzia (ATZ.TO) is up by about 1.2%.

Among financial shares, Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) is up 3.7%, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) is gaining 3%, Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO) is rising 2.8% and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) is up 2.5%. Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are up 1 to 2.3%.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), up 5.8%, is the top gainer in the Healthcare Index. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is up 2.3%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) both are up by about 2%, Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) is gaining 1.2%, Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) is up 1.1% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is up by about 1%.

Technology stocks BlackBerry (BB.TO) is rising 2.6%, Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) is up 2.2% and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is up 2%. CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) is rising 1.7% and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) is gaining 1.1%.

Among energy stocks, Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are down 1.4 to 2.5%, while Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are up sharply.

In the materials section, Nutrien (NTR.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO) and Canfor Corp (CFP.TO) are moving up sharply, while Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) and Kinross Gold (K.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

On the U.S. stimulus front, the Senate voted along party lines on Saturday to approve a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

The bill, which includes $1,400 direct payments and an extension of unemployment benefits, is expected to be approved by the House later this week.

