News & Insights

Markets

Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance

August 14, 2024 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors assessing the likely move of the Federal Reserve after the latest data on U.S. producer price and consumer price inflation.

Healthcare, technology, energy and financial shares are among the gainers. Materials shares are weak, weighed down by weak bullion prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 36.31 points or 0.16% at 22,654.49 a little while ago.

Terravest Industries (TVK.TO) is soaring nearly 14%. Pollard Banknote (PBL.TO) is climbing more than 10%. Cargojet (CJT.TO) gained about 3.7%.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) and RB Global (RBA.TO) are up 1 to 2.3%.

AutoCanada (ACQ.TO) is plunging 17%. Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) is down 7.7%.

Atco (ACO.Y.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO) are down 1.3 to 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.