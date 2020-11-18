Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is roughly flat after opening higher Wednesday morning, with investors making largely cautious moves as they track updates on coronavirus cases and the vaccine front, and reacting to the latest batch of economic data and corporate news.

While positive updates on the vaccine front are aiding sentiment, reports showing a continued surge in coronavirus cases across the globe limit market's upside.

Energy stocks are up thanks to higher crude oil prices. Healthcare stocks are among the other prominent gainers, while materials and consumer discretionary shares are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 16,934.05 after advancing to 16,972.32, is currently up 12.50 points or 0.08% at 16,960.56.

Among the most actively traded stocks, Cineplex (CGX.TO) is rising nearly 8.5%, Chorus Aviation (CHR.TO) is moving up 5.6%, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is up 4.7%, Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is advancing 3.2% and Air Canada (AC.TO) is up with a gain of 3%.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are also up sharply.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed the annual inflation rate in Canada was up at 0.7% in October, rising from 0.5% a month earlier. The Consumer Price Index increased to 0.4% in October over the previous month.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 1% in October over the same month in the previous year, the data showed.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) has announced that its subsidiary Sun Life Vietnam Insurance Company Limited and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank have formed a 15-year exclusive bancassurance partnership in Vietnam. Sun Life Financial shares are up 0.3%.

Canfor Corporation (CFP.TO) announced on Tuesday that it has reached multi-year $30-million agreements with Peak Renewables involving the sale of the Company's forest tenure in the Fort Nelson region of British Columbia. The stock is gaining about 0.35%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.