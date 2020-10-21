Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is turning in a mixed performance Wednesday morning with investors making cautious moves, reacting to the latest batch of economic data and following updates on U.S. stimulus talks and coronavirus infections.

Healthcare stocks are back in demand after suffering sharp losses in the previous session. Materials are the other prominent gainers. Industrial shares are weak, while shares from the rest of the sectors are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which recovered to 16,313.10 after initially edging down to 16,222.84, was down with a marginal loss at 16,273.65 a little while ago.

The Capped Healthcare Index is up 2.5%. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), the top gainer in the index, is up more than 6%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is gaining 5.75%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is surging up 4.25% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is advancing 2%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO) are up 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

In the materials section, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is up more than 8% and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) is gaining 6%. Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO) and MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO) are up 5.3 to 5.7%. Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Silvercrest Metals (SIL.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO) and Interfor Corp (IFP.TO) are also up sharply.

Energy stocks Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are down 1 to 2%.

Among the stocks in the industrial section, Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) is down by about 4%. Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) is down nearly 4%, while Air Canada (AC.TO) and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) are down 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Financial shares CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are weak. Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) are modestly higher.

In economic news, the annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 0.5% in September from 0.1% in the previous month.

Month-on-month, Canada's consumer price index decreased 0.1% in September. Core consumer prices in Canada increased 1% in September over the same month in the previous year.

Retail sales in Canada increased 0.4% month-over-month in August, rising for the fourth consecutive month after hitting a record 24.8% fall in April. However, the increase in August was well below markets forecasts of 1.1%. Compared to retail sales in August 2019, sales were up 3.5% in August 2020.

Meanwhile, new home prices in Canada increased by 1.2% in the month of September, after falling 0.5% in the previous month.

