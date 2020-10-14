Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is turning in a mixed performance Wednesday morning with investors largely making cautious moves, reacting to recent news about a pause in coronavirus vaccine trials, mixed earnings reports and updates on U.S. fiscal stimulus talks.

Energy stocks are making some progress, while shares from telecom, information technology and healthcare sectors are weak. Materials and industrial shares are mixed. Financial shares are mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 16,486.74 after advancing to a high of 16,547.41, is currently up 5.26 points or 0.03% at 16,516.09.

Among the most actively traded stocks, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are up 1.8 to 2.6%.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are up with modest gains.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is down more than 3%. The company said it has sold off its entire stake in Australian medical marijuana company Cann Group Ltd., noting that the decision was consistent with its current strategic priorities. The company said that it sold its 11.84% shareholding in Cann Group via off-market trades to a small number of undisclosed buyers, after the market closed on Friday, 9 October 2020.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is declining 1.6%, while BCE Inc (BCE.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) are down 1% and 0.9%, respectively.

