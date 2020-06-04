Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - After an early fall and a subsequent recovery, the Canadian market faltered again and is down in negative territory amid cautious moves Thursday late morning.

Continued optimism about global economic recovery thanks to various massive relief packages announced by central banks and governments since early April is supporting the market. However, tensions between the U.S. and China and a potential second wave of the virus outbreak appear to be making investors cautious.

Healthcare and materials shares are among the notable gainers. A few stocks from financial, real estate and industrial sections too have posted impressive gains. Telecom, consumer discretionary, energy and information technology shares are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 13.26 points or 0.09% at 15,561.85. The index touched a low of 15,506.97 and a high of 15,637.38 this morning.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) is rising nearly 10% on fairly strong volumes. Air Canada (AC.TO) is up almost 7%, while Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) are up 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) are up 1.5 to 2.3%.

Mty Food Group (MTY.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) are moving up 2 to 6%.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), K-Bro Linen (KBL.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Linamar (LNR.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.to) are declining 1.6 to 3%.

Premium Brands International (PBH.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) are also notably lower.

Data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed Canada's trade deficit widened to C$ 3.25 billion in April 2020 from an upwardly revised C$ 1.53 billion in the previous month. That was and compared with market expectations of a CAD 2.36 billion shortfall.

Exports dropped by 29.7% from a month earlier to C$ 32.7 billion in April 2020, the lowest level in more than ten years. Meanwhile, imports were down 25.1% at C$ 35.9 billion in April 2020, the lowest level since February 2011.

