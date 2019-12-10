Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares were swinging between gains and losses Tuesday morning as investors largely stayed cautious, looking for direction ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement, due on Wednesday, and reacting to trade news.

On the trade front, House Democrats announced an agreement on President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

With regard to U.S.-China trade news, a report from Wall Street Journal said the U.S. plans to delay imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

An earlier report from the South China Morning Post had said a trade deal between the U.S. and China is unlikely to be completed this week, although sources close to the talks do not expect the tariffs planned for December 15th to take effect.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 16,906.90, was up 6.62 points, or 0.04%, at 16,957.47 a little before noon.

Consumer discretionary stocks Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) were up 1.6 to 2.1%. Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) gained nearly 1%.

Among energy shares, ARC Resources (ARX.TO) gained 3.6%, MEG Energy (MEG.TO) advanced 2.7% and Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO) climbed 2.6%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) gained 2% to 2.3%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) rallied 2.5%. The company said it plans to invest between C$1.3 billion and C$1.5 billion in 2020, about 70% of which is sustaining capital primarily to maintain base production at its Foster Creek and Christina Lake oil sands operations.

The company projects total production increase of 7% compared with 2019 guidance as Cenovus's crude-by-rail program, coupled with the Government of Alberta's Special Production Allowances, positions the company to move to unconstrained production levels.

Hudson's Bay Company (HBC.TO) reported that its third-quarter net loss widened to C$226 million or C$1.23 per share from C$161 million or C$0.88 per share last year. Excluding one-time items, HBC's normalized net loss was C$128 million, compared to a normalized net loss of C$56 million a year ago. The stock was down by about 1.7% around noon.

