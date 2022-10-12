Markets

Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance Wednesday morning, with investors largely making cautious moves ahead of some crucial economic data, including a report on U.S. inflation, due later in the week.

Worries about high interest rates and their likely impact on economic growth continue to weigh on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 1.78 or 0.01% at 18,218.46 about a quarter to noon. The index dropped to a low of 18,111.57 earlier in the session.

Consumer staples shares are notably higher. A few stocks from real estate and healthcare sections are also up with strong gains. Energy shares are a bit weak. Technology, financials and materials shares are mixed.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) is plunging 16% on huge volumes. Cameco Corporation and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEPC.TO), agreed to acquire Westinghouse Electric Company, nuclear services businesses, for the total enterprise value of $7.875 billion. Brookfield Renewable, with its institutional partners, will own a 51% interest in Westinghouse and Cameco will own 49%.

Athabasca Oil Corporation (ATH.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are down 1.6 to 3%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is gaining about 1.2% on strong volumes. The Shopify counter has clocked a volume of over 1.25 million shares so far in the session today.

Saputo Inc (SAP.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular