Canadian Shares Turning In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance Tuesday afternoon, having come off early highs amid cautious moves by investors.

Energy stocks are up sharply, thanks to higher crude oil prices. Technology and healthcare stocks are mostly down with notable losses. Several stocks from the mining sector are also drifting lower.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 97.11 points or nearly 0.5% at 19,161.21. The index rose to a high of 19,500.89 earlier in the session.

The Energy Capped Index is up nearly 2.5%. Secure Energy Services (SES.TO) is up 7% and Nuvista Energy (NVA.TO) is higher by nearly 6%, while Tamarack Valley (TVE.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Paramount Services (POU.TO) are gaining 4 to 5%.

In the healthcare section, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) are down 4.8 to 7%.

Technology stocks Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is plunging nearly 10%, Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) is down 7.1%, Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is declining 6% and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) is lower by 5.2%.

