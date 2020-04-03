Canadian Shares Turn Weak After Slightly Positive Start

(RTTNews) - After posting modest gains in early trades, the Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped into negative territory Friday morning as energy stocks faltered and plunged into the red.

Financial, industrial and consumer discretionary shares are the other prominent losers in the market where the mood is cautious with a largely negative bias, due to mounting worries about an imminent deep recession after reports showed a sharp surge in coronavirus infections across the globe.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 13,171.19 in early trades, dropped to a low of 12,921.08 subsequently and is currently down 138.89 points, or 1.06%, at 12,958.95.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are down 4.7 to 5%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are lower by 2 to 4%.

Meanwhile, Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) are up in positive territory, gaining 2.5 to 4%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) are up 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) is rising 1.3%.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

U.S. stocks are declining sharply, dragging the major averages down, amid worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus, and on data showing a much bigger than expected increase in unemployment in the month of March. The Dow is down 1.7%, the S&P 500 is declining 1.5% and the Nasdaq is lower by about 1.4%.

European stocks drifted lower and markets in Asia turned in a mixed performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.