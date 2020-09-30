Canadian Shares Turn Flat After Modest Uptick

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent modest uptick, the Canadian stock market is back around the flat line Wednesday morning as investors continue to make cautious moves amid worries about growth due to surging coronavirus cases across the world.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy grew for a third consecutive month, expanding 3% over a month earlier in July 2020, after expanding 6.5% a month earlier.

Healthcare, real estate and information technology shares are finding modest support, while telecom and consumer staples are mostly weak. Consumer discretionary, energy, materials and financial stocks are turning in a mixed performance.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 8.42 points or 0.05% at 16,219.94, more than 50 points off a high of 16,273.75 it touched earlier.

Among the most actively traded stocks this morning, OceanaGold Corporation (OGC.TO) shares are plunging more than 10%. Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is down 2.8% and New Gold (NGD.TO) is down 1.7%, while Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) is losing about 1.1%.

Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) is rising 3.5%, Air Canada (AC.TO) is gaining about 3.25%, Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is up 2.3% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is advancing 2%.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) are up 1.7 to 5.5%.

U.S. stocks moved up sharply this morning, buoyed by data showing a bigger-than-expected jump in private sector employment in the month of September, and a sharp spike in pending home sales in August. Optimism about a new coronavirus stimulus bill helped as well.

