Canadian Shares Tumbling On Virus Jitters, Falling Crude Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares crashed Monday morning amid mounting worries about the economic impact of the rapid spread of the dreaded coronavirus and plunging oil prices.

According to reports, several countries are adding travel restrictions and in Italy more than 16 million people are literally locked in as 366 people are dead on Coronavirus infection. The Middle East countries are implementing restrictions such as shutting down of schools and shopping malls.

With stocks from across various sectors seeing a free fall, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index plummeted to 14,572.51 within minutes of commencement of trade this morning, losing a massive 1,600 points in the process. The index is down 1,095.26 points, or 6.77%, at 15,079.76 a few minutes before noon.

The Capped Energy Index tanked to a 52-week low of 71.76, more than 30%, before recovering to 81.15, still down by as much as 20.4%.

Energy stocks nosedived as crude oil prices slumped to a 30-year low following Saudi Arabia launching a price war on Russia following disagreement with regard to production cuts. It is feared that the price war could result in dangerous implications in oil sector.

Saudi Arabia announced a massive cut to its official selling prices for April and reportedly plans to increase oil production. The move by Saudi Arabia comes after OPEC and its allies failed to reach an agreement on additional production cuts last week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices plunged to $27.34 a barrel, and are currently down $7.19, or 17.4%, at $34.09 a barrel.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) is down 47% and MEG Energy Corp (MEG.TO) is plunging 42%, while Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are down 21 to 30%.

Among healthcare shares, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) are down 7 to 10%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Knight Therapeutics (GUD.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are also down sharply.

In the materials space, Methanex Corp (MX.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) and Ero Copper Corp (ERO.TO) are down 11 to 17%.

Among the stocks in the financial space, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) is plunging 13%, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) is down 8.4%, National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) is sliding 7.7%, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) is down 7.25%, Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) is plunding 7% and Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) is down 6%. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are also down sharply.

U.S. stocks are crashing as well. The Dow is down 4.84%, the S&P 500 is lower by 4.7% and the Nasdaq is sliding 4.2%.

European markets are set to end with big losses. Among the major indices in Europe, the FTSE 100 is down 7.1%, Germany's DAX is sliding 7.2% and France's CAC 40 is down 7.6%. The pan European Stoxx 600 is down nearly 7%.

