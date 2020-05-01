Canadian Shares Tumble On Weak Manufacturing Data

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market was down sharply in negative territory at noon on Friday, as worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread selling once again.

Data showing a sharp contraction in Canadian manufacturing activity in the month of April added to the woes.

Energy stocks tumbled amid rising worries about the outlook for energy demand. Healthcare, financial and consumer discretionary stocks declined sharply. Industrial and utilities shares were sliding as well. Materials shares bucked the trend and moved higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 219.82 points, or 1.5%, at 14,560.92, after falling to a low of 14,520.20 earlier.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) slid more than 10%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) lost 9%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) lost 6 to 9%.

Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) also declined sharply.

Healthcare shares Canopy Growth (WEED.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) lost 4 to 6%. Extendicare (EXE.TO) was down by about 2%.

In the financial section, Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) lost 2 to 4.5%.

In the consumer discretionary section, Brp Inc (DOO.TO) lost nearly 10%. Artizia Inc. (ATZ.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) were down 5 to 6%.

Gold stocks Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) gained 3 to 5.4% on strong volumes.

In economic news, the IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI dropped to 33 in April from 46.1 a month earlier. The latest reading pointed to the sharpest contraction in factory activity since series began. Business closures and lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic contributed to a sharp drop in output and new orders.

The market was also weighed down by worries about a possible resumption of the trade war between the U.S. and China after President Donald Trump threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on China.

