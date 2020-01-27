Canadian Shares Tumble On Virus Concerns, Falling Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks continue to languish in negative territory after a weak start Monday morning amid mounting worries about the spread of the coronavirus in China and another sharp fall in crude oil prices.

Energy, information technology, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare and industrial shares are notably lower. Financial shares are weak as well, while consumer staples and telecommunications shares have edged higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to a low of 17,360.04, is down 124.63 points, or 0.71%, at 17,440.71, a few minutes past noon.

The Capped Energy Index is down nearly 2.5%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) are down 4.4 to 5%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Tourmaline Oil (TOU.TO) lost 2 to 4%.

In the materials space, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is plunging nearly 8.5%, Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) is down 7.5% and Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) is declining nearly 6%. Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) and Methanex (MX.TO) are down 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively.

Among information technology shares, BlackBerry (BB.TO) is down 4.7%. Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Exfor Inc. (EXF.TO) are down 2 to 2.5%.

In the consumer discretionary space, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) is down nearly 4%. Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO), Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Mty Foods (MTY.TO) are lower by 1.7 to 2.3%.

In the healthcare space, Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is down more than 5%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Canaopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD.TO) and Extendicare (EXE.TO) are down 1.5 to 1.7%.

In the financial space, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) is down by about 2.7%. CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) and Fairfax Financial Growth (FFH.TO) are also notably lower.

Consumer staples shares Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) and Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) are gaining 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO) and Loblaw (L.TO) are up 1.2% and 0.8%, respectively.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are down $1.52, or 2.80%, at 52.67 a barrel.

Asian stocks tumbled and markets in Europe ended sharply higher, as worries about the potential impact of the coronavirus attack on the global economy hurt sentiment.

U.S. stocks are down sharply. The Dow has shed about 1.28%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are lower by 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively.

