Canadian Shares Trend To Open Upbeat

(RTTNews) - Gold Futures are gaining. International crude oil prices are up on Monday. While the Canadian Dollar is slightly down against its strong peers.

The headline index for the Canadian equity market, S&P/TSX Composite Index is currently up 1.08 percent or 208.59 points at 19,449.81.

Canada is planning to welcome more migrants in the next three years. The Federal Government's assessment is to issue around 1.45 million permanent residents. The Government expects that immigrants will add to the growth of the economic drive of the country. GO Transit Union has called for a strike on Monday and that might affect the transport network. 2200 members are expected to participate in the strike.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index on Monday suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading broadly up.

On the economic front, Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) is gaining in the pre-market. Pan American Silver Corp (PASS.TO) is slightly down. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) shares are positive.

