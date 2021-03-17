Canadian Shares Swinging Between Gains And Losses In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are swinging between gains and losses on Wednesday, with investors digesting the data on Canadian inflation and economic reports from the U.S., and reacting to updates on vaccine news and earnings announcements.

Information technology stocks are weak. Shares from utilities, consumer staples and materials sections are mostly subdued, while a few stocks from financial and energy sectors are up with strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 18,899.70 after dropping down to a low of 18,820.91 in early trades, was up 14.55 points or 0.08% at 18,888.56 about an hour past noon.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), BCE (BCE.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are up 0.5 to 1%.

Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) is declining 1.4% on profit taking after recent hefty gains. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is down by about 1%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 1.1% in February, from 1% in January. Although it was the steepest inflation rate in a year, it was below market expectations of 1.3%. Month on month, the consumer price index rose 0.5% in February.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 1.2% in February of 2021 over the same month in the previous year.

Investors are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to maintain its ultra-easy money policy, but markets will be paying close attention to the central bank's updated forecasts for the economy, inflation and interest rates.

There are also expectations that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will address the recent spike in treasury yields in his post-meeting press conference.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.