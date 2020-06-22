Canadian Shares Swinging Between Gains And Losses In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is quite subdued in late morning trades Monday, with investors making cautious moves amid rising worries about coronavirus pandemic after reports showed a surge in new cases of infection across the globe.

The market slipped into the red before recovering lost ground. However, the downside was just marginal as investors hope global economy will recover gradually thanks to the various massive relief measures announced by global central banks and governments. The recent strong economic data from the U.S. have also raised hopes about recovery.

Materials shares are up with strong gains thanks to a surge in gold prices. Healthcare, consumer staples and energy shares are mostly lower. Financial and consumer discretionary stocks are also exhibiting weakness.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 7 points at 15,481.20, after falling to a low of 15,427.33 earlier.

MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) are down 5% and 4%, respectively. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are down 0.6 to 1%.

Among the gainers, Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO) is rising nearly 6.5%. Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) are up 3.7%, 3.5% and 3%, respectively.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 183,000 new coronavirus infections were reported globally on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

Brazil has become a major coronavirus hotspot in recent weeks and led the spike in new infections with 54,771 new cases.

The U.S. was next with 36,617 new cases as states in the South, West and Midwest see surges in new infections following recent reopening.

During his speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump blamed the jump in new cases on increased testing and suggested he would like to see testing slowed down.

