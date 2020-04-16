Canadian Shares Swinging Between Gains And Losses In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks were swinging between gains and losses Thursday morning with investors largely making cautious moves, reacting to news about coronavirus infections and the latest batch of economic data from Canada and U.S.

Information technology stocks are quite firm with several of these posting sharp gains. Shares from utilities, materials and consumer staples sections too have recorded notable gains.

Healthcare stocks are notably lower. Financial and energy shares are also seeing a somewhat tough outing.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to 13,874.68 from an early high of 14,056.92, was up 35.34 points, or 0.25%, at 13,993.92 about a quarter past noon.

BlackBerry (BB.TO), up more than 9%, is the top gainer in the Information Technology space. Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is rising 6.5%. Photon Control (PHO.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Celestica (CLS.TO) and Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) are up 1.5 to 4.2%.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are up 6%, 5.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) also posted strong gains.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) lost 5 to 7.5%.

In economic news, private businesses in Canada shed 177,300 jobs in March 2020, following an upwardly revised 116,700 additions in the previous month, data from ADP showed. It was the biggest decline in employment on record as the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.

Manufacturing sales in Canada were up 0.5% over a month earlier to C$56.2 billion in February 2020, rebounding from a 0.2% fall in the previous month and beating market expectations of a 0.1% decline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.