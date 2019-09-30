Canadian Shares Swinging Between Gains And Losses In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks were swinging between gains and losses Monday morning, with investors reacting to news on U.S.-China trade issues, commodity prices and economic data from Canada and the U.S.

Stocks from the materials space, especially of gold miners, fell sharply after gold prices tumbled. Energy shares were turning in a mixed performance.

Healthcare shares were lower, while financial stocks were mostly flat. Shares from consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, information technology and utilities sections moved higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to a low of 16,664.59 after advancing to 16,730.54 in early trades, was up 4.70 points, or 0.03% at 16,698.93 a little past noon.

Iamgold Corporation (IMG.TO), Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO), Novagold (NG.TO) and Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) lost 4 to 6%. Kinross Gold (K.TO), Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) also declined sharply.

In the energy space, Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO), Enerflex (EFX.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) were down 2 to 6%. Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) were also notably lower.

Among the stocks in the healthcare index, CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO) plunged more than 7%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) declined 4.5 to 6%, while Cronos Group (CRON.TO) was down 2.8%.

In the information technology space, Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) advanced 2.3% and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) gained 1.8%, while Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) gained 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed Canada's industrial product price index rose 0.2%.

Meanwhile, the agency's raw materials price index fell 1.8%, mainly as a result of lower prices for crude energy products.

U.S. stocks were edging higher, reacting to news that a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time. We welcome investment in the United States," Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said in a statement.

Crowley's statement comes on the heels of reports suggesting the administration is contemplating ways to curb U.S. investments in China.

In commodities, crude oil futures for November were down $0.69, or 1.25%, at $55.22 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were declining $32.00, or 2.1%, at $1,474.40 an ounce.

