Canadian Shares Swinging Between Gains And Losses

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent modest uptick, the Canadian stock market briefly slipped into the red Wednesday morning, but edged higher swiftly only to falter again.

The mood remains cautious amid rising concerns about the economic impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outside China.

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in South Korea topped 1,100 and outbreaks in Italy and Iran spread to more countries, raising concerns about the impact of the outbreak on global growth.

A World Health Organization expert has warned that countries outside China are "simply not ready" for a pandemic.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. after infections surfaced in several more countries.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite is down 16.30 points, or 0.1%, at 17,161.07, or 0.3%, after having advanced to a high of 17,304.57 earlier from a low of 17,140.87.

Information technology stocks, which were among the most prominent losers in recent sessions, have rebounded and are mostly up with strong gains. Shares from healthcare section too have surged higher. A few stocks from materials, financial and consumer discretionary sectors are up as well, while energy and industrial shares are mostly subdued.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) is soaring more than 15%. The company announced that it has acquired Prana Consulting, a supply chain consultancy based in India. Prana has been a key services partner of Kinaxis for more than 15 years. The acquisition immediately adds many highly-skilled practitioners who have deep experience in RapidResponse, and creates a hub from which Kinaxis can offer expanded services to its customers, the company said.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) and Blackberry (BB.TO) are up 2 to 2.5%.

Cannabis shares Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) are up 1 to 3.4%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) is rising nearly 1.5%. reported adjusted net income of $1,483 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared with $1,363 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share for the first quarter was $3.24, compared with $3.01 a year ago.

