Canadian Shares Swinging Between Gains And Losses

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market, which recovered after a weak start Wednesday morning, faltered swiftly and was down marginally in late morning trades, with investors mostly staying cautious as they looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.

The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The focus will be more on the central bank's accompanying statement that is expected to provide clues about future stance of the bank with regard to rate cuts.

Weak crude oil prices weighed on the market. Investors were also digesting Canadian inflation data.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 9.96 points, or 0.06%, at 16,824.79 around noon. Earlier, after edging down to a low of 16,810.20 in opening trades, the index recovered to 16,851.45 before easing into negative territory again.

Energy and materials shares were weak. Healthcare shares were also somewhat sluggish. Shares from utilities and consumer staples sections found some support, while financial, information technology and industrials shares were mostly flat.

In the energy space, Ensign Energy Services (ESI.TO) plunged more than 8%. ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Enerflex (EFX.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO) and Encana Corp (ECA.TO) were down 2.5 to 3.4%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Precision Drilling (PD.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Shawcor (SCL.TO) also declined sharply.

Among materials shares, Methanex Corp (MX.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) were down 2 to 4%.

CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO) tumbled nearly 8%, extending recent losses. The company has announced that it received a notice of licence suspension from Health Canada, which has been investigating the cannabis company for allegedly cultivating pot in unlicensed rooms.

The company said the notice from the regulator indicates that Health Canada has suspended its authority to produce cannabis, other than cultivating and harvesting, and to sell cannabis.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed that the inflation came in flat on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in August, after rising 0.4% in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.2% drop.

Core CPI, excluding food and energy, grew 0.2% in August, unchanged from last month.

On an annual basis, consumer prices rose an unadjusted 1.9% in August, following a 2% increase in July. The rate was forecast to rise 2%.

