Canadian Shares Suffer Another Setback On Virus Jitters

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are plunging sharply on Thursday, in line with the trend seen across global markets, amid mounting worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus, which has reportedly spread to over 50 countries.

Selling is so widespread that all the sectoral indices are down in the red with sharp losses. Healthcare, energy and financial shares are among the biggest losers. Materials, consumer discretionary and information technology shares are also mostly down with sharp losses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which crashed to a low of 16,456.80, is currently down 291.80 points, or 1.7%, at 16,750.12.

In the healthcare space, Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is down more than 6%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Extendicare (EXE.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are declining 3.2 to 6%.

Among energy shares, Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is down more than 10%. ARC Resources (ARX.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are down 5 to 8%.

Information technology stocks Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Exfo Inc (EXF.TO) are down 2 to 4.5%.

Among bank stocks, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) is down 3.75%. The bank reported net income of C$2.99 billion or C$1.61 per share for the first quarter, up from C$2.41 billion or C$1.27 per share in the year-ago period. The bank also declared a dividend of C$0.79 per fully paid common share, up 7% compared with the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) is declining by about 3%. The bank reported a profit of $610 million or $1.67 per diluted share for the quarter ended January 31, up from $552 million or $1.50 per diluted shares in the first quarter of 2019.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are down 1.7 to 2.5%.

China reported fewer deaths due to the coronavirus and the People's Bank of China said that it would ensure ample liquidity through targeted reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts in appropriate time to help achieve economic goals for this year.

Meanwhile, more patients have tested positive for coronavirus in England, and Italy is struggling to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak that made it the country with more coronavirus cases outside Asia than anywhere else.

