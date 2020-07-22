Canadian Shares Struggling To Move Higher

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent rebound that resulted in a decent spell in positive territory Wednesday morning, the Canadian market faltered on selling in energy stocks, and remain quite sluggish around noon.

The mood is quite cautious amid concerns about surging coronavirus cases in the U.S. and President Donald Trump's warning that the pandemic "will get worse before it gets better."

Data showing a much larger than expected increase in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week weighed on energy stocks. Telecom, utilities and healthcare shares are among the other notable losers, while financial and information technology shares are turning in a mixed performance. Real estate, consumer discretionary, industrial and materials shares are finding support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 5.47 points or 0.03% at 16,168.43 about a quarter past noon. The index, which rose to 16,196.41 after early weakness, fell to a low of 16,128.71 subsequently.

The Capped Energy Index is down 2.2% as key stocks in the section drifted lower after crude oil prices fell more than 1%.

Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Enerplus (ERF.TO) are declining 4 to 5.1%. Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are down 2.5 to 3.7%.

Telecom stocks Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO) are down 2.2% and 2%, respectively. Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) is down 1.3% and BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) is lower by about 1%.

Among the stocks in the Utilities section, Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) is declining 3.2% and Brookfield Infra Partners (BIP.UN.TO) is down 2%. Northland Power (NPI.TO), Altagas (ALA.TO), Transalta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) are down 1 to 1.7%.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) is declining 3.7%. First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is down by about 2% and Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) is down nearly 1%.

Among the gainers, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO) is surging up 6%. Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) is 4.7% and Pan American Silver Corp (PASS.TO) is rising 4%, while Norbord (OSB.TO)

B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) is up 1.8% and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) is gaining nearly 2%.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR.TO) is up 1.6%. The company said it has laid off about 4,000 employees from its workforce this year after profits fell 60% in the second quarter amid fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported second-quarter diluted earnings per share of C$0.77, a decrease of 59%, and adjusted diluted EPS of C$1.28, a decrease of 26%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) shares are rising 4.5%. The company said that it has received an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to provide nationwide deactivation, decommissioning and removal of nuclear facilities, as well as waste management and program support from the US Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management, through its Atkins Nuclear Secured Holdings Corporation entity.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed consumer prices in Canada rose 0.7% year-on-year in June 2020, following a 0.4% fall in May. The Consumer Price Index increased 0.8% in June of 2020 over the previous month. Core consumer prices in Canada increased 1.1% in June over the same month in the previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.