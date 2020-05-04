Canadian Shares Slightly Lower At Noon After Early Volatility

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent rebound into positive territory, the Canadian stock market faltered and was marginally down at noon on Monday.

Worries about U.S.-China trade war, revenue warnings from major U.S. companies including Amazon and Apple Inc., concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic weighed on sentiment and prompted investors to make cautious moves.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 35.25 points, or 0.24%, at 14,585.09 around noon. Earlier, after falling to a low of 14,518.07, the index had spurted to 14,746.82.

Energy, real estate, consumer discretionary and industrial shares were among the notable losers. Financial shares were weak as well. Information technology and materials shares moved higher.

Information technology shares Blackberry (BB.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) gained 4.7% and 4.5%, respectively. Constellation Software (CSU.TO) moved up 3.1% and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) advanced 2.5%.

In the materials section, Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) gained about 3.5%, Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO) gained 2 to 3%, and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) gained 1.8%.

Among energy stocks, Husky Energy (HSE.TO) declined 6%, Suncor Energy (SU.TO) was down 3.2% and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) eased by about 2.7%. Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) also declined sharply.

Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) lost 1.6 to 2.6%. Laurentian Bank (LB.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) were also notably lower at noon.

Air Canada (AC.TO) was down more than 9% at noon. The company reported a loss of $1.05 billion in the first quarter of this financial year compared with a profit of $345 million a year ago. Loss amounted to $4.00 per diluted share compared with a profit of $1.26 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. Travel restrictions imposed by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic hurt the airliner's business in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated following comments from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory. Pompeo did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion that it was not man-made.

China's Global Times said in an editorial that Pompeo was "bluffing" and called on the United States to present its evidence.

