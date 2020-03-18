Canadian Shares Sliding Sharply On Recession Fears

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are down sharply Wednesday morning, in line with the trend seen across global markets, as mounting fears about an imminent recession prompt investors to press sales across the board.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which nosedived to 11,955.59, is currently down 662.99 points, or 5.23%, at 12,022.22.

On Tuesday, the benchmark ended up 324.81 points, or 2.63%, at 12,685.21, after scaling a low of 12,322.67 and a high of 13,114.53 in the session.

Governments and central banks across the globe have announced measures to help limit the financial crisis, but the mood in financial markets continue to remain extremely bearish.

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced this morning that the federal government will spend up to $82 billion on measures to support the Canadian economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals, he said.

Shares of energy firms are plunging once again, dragging the Capped Energy Index down by nearly 11%. The real estate section is seeing a massive sell-off as well, resulting in the sectoral index falling by about 12.5%.

Shares from consumer discretionary, healthcare, financial, utilities and industrial sections are tumbling as well. Information technology and telecom shares are not faring any better either, while consumer staples and materials shares are finding modest support.

On the economic front, the annual inflation rate in Canada fell to 2.2% in February 2020 from 2.4% in the previous month.

U.S. stocks are tumbling, dragging the major indices down sharply. The Dow is down by about 6.25%, the S&P 500 is down nearly 6% and the Nasdaq is declining nearly 5%.

European markets are falling as well. Among the major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is down 4.1%, Germany's DAX is down 5.1% and France's CAC 40 is sliding 6.4%. The pan European Stoxx 600 is lower by about 4.25%.

Asian markets ended sharply lower.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures plunged to their lowest level in 17 years, falling to $22.60 a barrel.

