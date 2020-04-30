Canadian Shares Sliding Sharply On Economic Concerns

(RTTNews) - It was a somewhat mixed start for the Canadian stock market Thursday morning, with a few stocks from energy and information technology sections edging higher and those from financial, industrial and materials sections losing ground.

However, the mood turned bearish very soon and stocks kept sliding lower and lower, dragging down the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index sharply by noon.

A little past noon, the index was down as much as 432.61 points, or 2.84%, at 14,795.50

Weak economic data and worries about a deep recession due to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic weighed on sentiment.

Air Canada (AC.TO) declined more than 6% on heavy volumes. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) lost 4.2% and 4%, respectively. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) were down 1.6 to 2.5% at noon.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) were also down sharply on strong volumes.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) declined nearly 8%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) were down 2 to 5.4%.

In Canadian economic news, Statistics Canada's data showed the economy stalled in February 2020, after expanding 0.2% a month earlier. Economists expected the economy to see a 0.1% growth in February.

The data also said its March industrial product price index was down 0.9% in March, driven primarily by lower prices for refined petroleum energy products, while the Raw Materials Price Index fell 15.6%, mostly due to lower prices for crude oil.

Canada's Producer Prices in Canada decreased 2.4% in March of 2020 over the same month in the previous year. Producer prices decreased to 115.60 points in March from 116.70 points in February of 2020.

