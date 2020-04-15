Canadian Shares Sliding Sharply On Economic Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares plunged sharply Wednesday morning due to heavy selling across the board as global stocks tanked amid rising worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, after the International Monetary Fund significantly lowered its forecast for the global economy.

The Bank of Canada's outlook for the economy and data showing a sharp contraction in the country's economic activity added to the woes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which nosedived nearly 360 points to 13,900.66, is now down 297.30 points, or 2.1%, at 13,961.13.

Energy stocks are plummeting following another sharp drop in crude oil prices amid rising concerns over the outlook for energy demand. The Capped Energy Index is down as much as 7.4%.

Financial, consumer discretionary, industrial, healthcare and real estate stocks are tumbling as well, dragging the indices tracking their movements down by 2 to 3.4%.

Materials shares are down as well, while consumer staples and information technology stocks are finding modest support.

The Bank of Canada has kept its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25%, saying it is effectively as low as it can go to combat the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The central bank said the downturn will be the worst on record. The bank said the speed of the anticipated rebound rests on the containment efforts made to bring the pandemic under control.

If conditions improve quickly, the economic shock is likely to be "abrupt and deep but relatively short-lived" and followed by a strong rebound for most, but not all, sectors of the economy. A more severe scenario would likely see a "significant number" of businesses closing for good and longer spells of unemployment as workers look for new jobs, the central bank said.

Preliminarty data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed economic activity in Canada dropped by as much as 9% in March, the biggest decline in nearly six decades, as economic activity in the country came to a virtual standstill due to the virus pandemic.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) plunged more than 17%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) lost 8 to 12%, while Suncor Energy (SU.TO) declined 6.5%.

Air Canada (AC.TO) declined nearly 5%. Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) also tumbled.

