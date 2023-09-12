Canadian Shares Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Bay Street looks headed for a mixed start on Tuesday, tracking European stocks and commodities markets.

Mining stocks are likely to be weighed down by weak bullion prices, while energy stocks may rebound, tracking higher crude oil prices.

With a slew of crucial economic data, including reports on U.S. consumer and producer price inflation, and retail sales, due later in the week, the mood is likely to remain cautious.

In company news, Bausch + Lomb Corp. (BLCO.TO) announced Tuesday the U.S. commercial launch of MIEBO (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution) for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease or DED. MIEBO is the first and only prescription eye drop approved for DED that directly targets tear evaporation.

Roots Corporation (ROOT.TO) reported second-quarter net loss of $5.3 million compared to net loss of $3.2 million in the second quarter of the previous year.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Monday, led by gains in technology, healthcare, materials and financials shares.

Energy stocks fell as oil prices dropped on concerns about the outlook for energy demand.

With a slew of key economic data from the U.S., Europe and China due this week, the mood remained a bit cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 108.11 points or 0.54% at 20,182.76, snapping a four-day losing streak. The index scaled a low of 20,096.94 and a high of 20,222.90 intraday.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited Wednesday's key U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors largely making cautious moves, looking ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting, for directional clues.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.73 or 0.84% at $88.02 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $12.90 or 0.66% at $1,934.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.173 or 0.74% at $23.210 an ounce.

