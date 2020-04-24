Canadian Shares Seeing Choppy Ride Amid Cautious Moves

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is exhibiting a mixed trend amid stock specific activity on Friday, with investors largely refraining from making significant moves amid continued to worries about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy.

Disappointing data from the U.S. on consumer sentiment and new orders for durable goods, and concerns over the European Union ministers failing to agree on a relief package outweigh a report saying the U.S. House Representatives passed a rescue bill worth nearly $500 billion.

Energy stocks are down despite higher crude oil prices. Financial, materials and industrial stocks are mostly subdued, while consumer discretionary and information technology stocks are finding some support.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 13.36 points, or 0.09%, at 14,264.45 around noon. The index, which rose to 14,363.62 earlier, slipped to 14,242.75 subsequently.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is rising nearly 2% on fairly good volumes. Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) are up 1.3% and 1%, respectively.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) are down 0.6 to 1%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) is declining 1.4% and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) is declining 1.3% and Fairfax Financial Holdings is lower by about 0.85%.

Energy stocks Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) are down 8% and 6%, respectively. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), ARC Resources (ARX.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are lower by 4 to 5%.

U.S. stocks are subdued too after having opened on a firm note. The Dow is down marginally, while the Nasdaq is up by about 0.22%. The S&P 500 is up slightly.

A bigger than expected drop in new durable goods orders in the month of March and a weak reading on consumer sentiment in April weigh on U.S. stocks.

