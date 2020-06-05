Canadian Shares Rising Sharply On Better-than-expected Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are up sharply Friday noon, extending gains following a buoyant start after jobs data from Canada and the U.S. beat expectations and helped fuel further optimism about economic recovery.

The gradual reopening of businesses helped increase addition of jobs and resulted in smaller than expected rise in unemployment in the month of May.

Higher crude oil prices triggered hectic buying in the energy space and contribute substantially to market's sharp uptick. Industrial, financial and real estate shares are up with handsome gains.

Several stocks from utilities, information technology, consumer discretionary and healthcare sections too have posted strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 333.21 points or 2.15% at 15,861.08 around noon.

The Capped Energy Index is up 7.7%. The Industrials barometer is gaining 5.2% and the Financials Index is rising 4.7%. With key stocks in the realty space surging higher, the Capped Realty Index has climbed up 3.75%.

Shawcor Energy (SCL.TO) is soaring 52%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) is up nearly 19% and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) is rising 18%. Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) are up 7 to 11%.

In the materials space, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) is gaining about 15% on strong volumes.

Among financial stocks, Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) is gaining 6.2%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Fairfax Financial Holding (FFH.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) are up 2.5 to 5.4%.

According to the data released by Statistics Canada this morning, the Canadian economy added 289,600 jobs in May, with businesses reopening amid easing public health restrictions.

The unemployment rate rose to a record high of 13.7%, topping the previous high of 13.1% set in December 1982 in more than four decades of comparable data. Economists had predicted a loss of about 500,000 jobs in May and expected unemployment rate to come in at 15%.

Statistics Canada said the number of people who worked less than half their usual hours fell by 292,000 in May.

In the U.S., non-farm payroll employment jumped by 2.51 million jobs in May after plummeting by a revised 20.69 million jobs in April, data from the Labor Department showed.

Economists had expected job losses to be around 8.0 million in the month of May, following the nosedive of 20.5 million jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% in May from 14.7% in April. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to surge up to 19.8 %.

