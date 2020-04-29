Canadian Shares Rising Sharply After Solid Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market rose sharply Wednesday morning, extending gains from previous two sessions, buoyed by reports saying several places across Europe, Australia and some American states have either reopened businesses or eased shutdown restrictions.

The market was also reacting to news that a study of Gilead's remdesivir drug conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases met its primary endpoint. This report has lifted hopes for a for a potential coronavirus treatment.

Gilead said the results of its own study showed improvement in patients taking remdesivir to treat the virus.

Investors are looking ahead to the monetary policy statement of the Federal Reserve. The European Central Bank's policy announcment is due on Thursday.

A sharp rebound in crude oil prices triggered heavy buying in the energy space, contributing significantly to market's rise. Shares from consumer discretionary and financial sectors are the other major gainers.

Several stocks from industrial, healthcare, real estate, information technology and utilities sections too have moved higher.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 378.12 points, or 2.56%, at 15,176.41 a few minutes past noon.

The Capped Energy Index soared more than 8.5%. Shawcor (SCL.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) climbed up 14.5% and 13.2%, respectively. Seven Generations Energy (VII.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Suncor Energy (SY.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) gained 8 to 12%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) gained nearly 8% despite reporting a loss in the first quarter. The company said it suffered a net loss of about C$1.8 billion or C$1.46 per share in the first quarter as against net earnings of C$110 million or C$0.09 per share a year earlier.

Air Canada (AC.TO) moved up nearly 8.5%. West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO), Brp Inc. (DOO.TO), Magna International (MG.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and WSP Global (WSP.TO) are among the several other big gainers this morning.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) shares gained 2.6% after the company said its first-quarter operating earnings rose to $45.1 million or 21 cents per share, up from $42.1 million or 20 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) announced it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $240 million or 66 cents per share for the 12-week period ended March 21, compared with a profit of $198 million or 53 cents in the corresponding period last year. Food retail same-stores sales rose 9.6%, while drug retail same-store sales climbed 10.7% during the period, the company said. The stock was down by about 3.2%.

