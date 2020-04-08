Canadian Shares Rising Sharply After Mixed Start

(RTTNews) - After an early uptick and a subsequent fall into the red, the Canadian market emerged into positive territory Wednesday morning, led by gains in consumer discretionary, information technology, healthcare and energy sectors.

Several stocks from industrial and financial sections too posted strong gains, while telecommunications and consumer staples shares were weak. Materials stocks were mixed.

While optimism about several countries in Europe flattening the coronavirus infection curve supported the market, worries about the situation in the U.S., and uncertainty about the immediate term outlook for the market after some recent steep upmove weigh on stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 215.91 points, or 1.6%, at 13,830.05, after dropping to a low of 13,588.40 earlier in the session.

On the economic front, a report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) showed the seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts in Canada fell 7.3% from a month earlier to 195,174 units in March 2020. However, it was well above market forecasts of 180,000 units.

Meanwhile, the value of building permits in Canada dropped 7.3% from a month earlier to C$ 8.6 billion in February 2020, following a downwardly revised 3.3% increase in January. The value of residential permits dropped 7.3% to C$ 5.3 billion in February, from a month earlier.

Air Canada (AC.TO) soared nearly 7%, extending recent gains, on strong volumes. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) rallied 5.4%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) gained 4.5%, 3.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) gained about 1.2%.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) has surged nearly 8.5%. Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) is up nearly 8%, while FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are gaining 2 to 5%.

