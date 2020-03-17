Canadian Shares Rising Sharply After Initial Wild Swings

(RTTNews) - The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up firmly in positive territory despite stocks swinging between gains and losses since trade commenced Tuesday morning.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, which dropped to a low of 12,322.67 after a positive start, is now up 426.02 points, or 3.45%, at 12,786.42.

On Monday, the index, which tanked 1,830 points to 11,883.66 in early trades, ended the session with a loss of 1,355.93 points, or 9.89%, at 12,360.40.

While bargain hunting has pushed up prices of several stocks, the mood remains cautious amid continued worries about the economic impact of the novel coronavirus infection that has been spreading rapidly across the globe.

Investors are also weighing the effectiveness of financial and other measures announced by global central banks and several governments.

Materials shares are the top gainers, and mirroring their surge, the Capped Materials Index has surged nearly 9% up. Consumer staples and telecommunications shares are the other prominent gainers.

Energy stocks are plunging again, dragging the Capped Energy Index down by about 6.5%. Consumer discretionary shares have also declined sharply, while information technology, financial and industrial shares are turning in a mixed performance.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) has soared nearly 30%. Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO), Sandstorm Gold (SSL.TO), Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Novagold (NG.TO), MAG Silver Corp (MAG.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) and First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO) are rising 18 to 23%.

In the energy section, MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) are down 4 to 10%.

In economic news, manufacturing sales in Canada went down 0.2% over a month earlier to C$ 56.1 billion in January of 2020, following a 0.7% decrease in the previous month. Sales were expected to drop by 0.5% in January.

On Wall Street, stocks are moving higher, reacting positively to President Donald Trump's pledge to support industries that have been hit particularly hard by the outbreak, such as airlines.

"The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Earlier, a White House adviser said the United States could pump $US800 billion or more into the economy to minimize economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

EU finance ministers are reportedly planning a coordinated economic response to contain the virus amid fears of a global recession.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the G7 leaders have pledged to do "whatever is necessary" to fight the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from deploying fiscal measures to supporting efforts to develop a vaccine.

