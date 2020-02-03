Canadian Shares Rising On Bargain Hunting

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are up in positive territory Monday morning, after opening on a firm note with investors picking up shares from across various sectors, despite lingering concerns about the impact of the fast spreading coronavirus on the global economy.

Information technology, industrial, consumer discretionary, financial and healthcare shares are among the notable gainers. Materials and energy shares are exhibiting weakness.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 17,441.57, is up 80.87 points, or 0.47%, at 17,399.36 a little before noon.

In information technology sector, Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) are up 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Absolute Software Corp (ABT.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Blackberry (BB.TO) and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 2%.

Among the stocks in the industrial space, Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO) and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) are up 3.75 to 4%. Waste Connections (WCN.TO), Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A.TO), New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) are gaining 1.3 to 2%.

Consumer discretionary stock Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) is gaining 5.5%. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Mty Foods Group (MTY.TO) and Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) are up 1.8 to 2%.

In the financial section, Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO) are up 1.5 to 1.7%.

Among healthcare shares, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is gaining about 3.2%. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are up 1.8% and 2%, respectively.

Materials shares Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO), Semafo (SMF.TO), Alacer Gold (ASR.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO) and Osisko Gold Corp (OR.TO) are declining 1.4 to 5%.

Energy shares Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Parex Resources (PXT.TO) are down 1.2 to 3%.

In economic news, the IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing PMI advanced to 50.6 in January 2020, up from a reading of 50.4 in the previous month. Output was up marginally and new business returned to growth, the data showed. Sentiment improved, hitting its highest level since July last year, partly driven by hopes of an improvement in global trade conditions.

