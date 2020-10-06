Canadian Shares Retreat After Slightly Positive Start

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly higher, Canadian stocks retreated Tuesday morning, as investors looked for direction after three successive days of gains.

Expectations that the U.S. policymakers will agree on a new stimulus drove stock prices up on Monday. Positive news on U.S. President Donald Trump's health helped ease political uncertainty and contributed as well to markets' gains.

However, the mood has turned cautious this morning and investors appear to be looking for clearer signals to make significant fresh moves.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 16,455.84 in early trades, is down 4.80 points or 0.02% at 16,405.39 a few minutes before noon.

Energy stocks are up and a few key stocks from the financial space are also faring well, while shares from materials and technology sections are weak.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO), Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) and Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) are down 0.9 to 1.6%.

Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is rising 2.6% and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) is gaining about 2.5%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO) and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) are up 1 to 1.8%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's trade deficit narrowed to C$ 2.45 billion in August 2020 from an upwardly revised C$ 2.53 billion in the previous month. Exports dropped 1% to C$ 44.93 billion and imports were down at a faster 1.2% at C$ 47.38 billion.

