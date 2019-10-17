Canadian Shares Retreat After Positive Start

(RTTNews) - After opening marginally up and edging up further in early trades, the Canadian stock market slipped into negative territory Thursday morning with investors largely making cautious moves, reacting to a mixed batch of economic data from either side of the border.

While news about the U.K. and European Union negotiators reaching a last-minute Brexit deal aided sentiment, uncertainty about the approval of the deal and worries about U.S.-China trade dispute rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 16,403.39 after advancing to a high of 16,468.78 in early trades, was down 14.76 points, or 0.09%, at 16,412.42 around noon.

Healthcare and materials shares were in demand.

The Capped Healthcare Index rose more than 2%, with Hexo Corp. (HEXO.TO) topping the list of gainers with an 8.7% surge. Hexo Corp launched a new 28-gram product that costs consumers as much as one dollar less per gram than at the average illegal dispensary.

The product, under the brand Original Stash, is on sale in Quebec cannabis stores for $125.70, or $4.49 per gram, including taxes, the company said. That's much cheaper than the average cost of a gram of cannabis at $7.37 per gram during the third quarter.

Cronos Group Inc (CRON.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) were up 4% and 4.1%, respectively. Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) gained nearly 2% and Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) advanced 1.2%.

Among the stocks in the Materials Index, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) soared more than 16%. Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) gained 5.2%. Centerra Gold (CG.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Sandstorm Gold (SSL.TO), First Majestic Silver (FR.TO), Alacer Gold (ASR.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), Novagold (NG.TO) and Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) were up 3 to 4.5%.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO), Detour Gold Corp (DGC.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Pan American Silver (PAAS.TO) also rose sharply.

Energy shares Enerflex (EFX.TO), Encana Corp (ECA.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) were down sharply.

Magna International (MG.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) and MTY Food Group (MTY.TO) were among the other notable losers.

In economic news, private businesses in Canada hired 28,200 workers in September of 2019 compared to 49,300 in August and against market expectations of a 56.5 thousand hire.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada went up 0.8% over a month earlier to C$ 57.6 billion in August of 2019, rebounding from a 1.3% decline in the previous month. Expectations were for a 0.6% increase in sales.

U.S. stocks pared gains after a steady start as buying interest turned subdued. The early strength was due to a positive reaction to news about the U.K. and EU agreeing on a draft Brexit deal.

Weak industrial production data for September, a sharp pullback in housing starts and building permits in the month of September, and a report showing a modest increase in jobless claims weighed on the market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.