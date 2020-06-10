Canadian Shares Remain In Negative Territory After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is notably lower in early afternoon trades Wednesday, due to sustained selling in energy, materials and financial sections. Several stocks from utilities, real estate and consumer discretionary sectors are also down with sharp losses.

The mood in the market is cautious with investors looking ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day. Weak crude oil prices also weigh on the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to a low of 15,610.68, is down 144.71 points or 0.91% at 15,689.03, nearly an hour past noon.

Among the major losers, Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) is plunging nearly 8% and Shawcor (SCL.TO) is down 6.8%.

Air Canada (AC.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO), Methanex (MX.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are down 3 to 6%.

Meanwhile, Ballard Power Systems (INC.TO) is rising nearly 12%. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) are moving up 4.5%, 4% and 3.25%, respectively.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Metro Inc (MRU.TO), Weston George (WN.TO), Loblaw Co (L.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) are up 1 to 2%.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) is gaining 2.5%. The company reported net earnings of $86.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of Fiscal 2021, compared to $103.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.