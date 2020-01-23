Canadian Shares Remain In Negative Territory After Weak Start

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which opened on a weak note Thursday morning, continues to languish in negative territory about half an hour past noon, led by losses in the energy space following a sharp decline in crude oil prices.

Worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak have hurt sentiment in global markets, prompting investors to refrain from significant moves. According to reports, deaths from the new virus have risen to 17, with nearly 600 cases confirmed worldwide.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 35.60 points, or 0.2%, at 17,564.26. The index, which declined to 17,540.77, recovered to 17,596.89 subsequently, but drifted lower again.

The Capped Energy Index is down 1.71%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) is declining more than 5.5%. Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Enerplus (ERF.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) and Arc Resources (ARX.TO) are also notably lower.

Among other prominent losers in the market, Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) is down 4.7% and Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is down 2.6%. Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO), Snc-Lavalin (SNC.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) are also down sharply.

Yamana Gold Corp (YRI.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) are gaining 3.2% and 1.5%, respectively, on strong volumes.

Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) are up 1.3 to 3%.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March are down $1.41, or 2.45%, at $55.33 a barrel amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the spread of the coronavirus from China.

