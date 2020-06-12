Canadian Shares Remain Firmly In Positive Territory Despite Giving Up Some Early Gains

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is high up in positive territory early afternoon on Friday, after having opened on a buoyant note thanks to hectic bargain hunting at several counters after recent sharp losses.

The market took a severe beating on Thursday amid rising worries about near term economic outlook and on fears about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Energy, financial and materials shares, which went down sharply in the previous session, have rebounded smartly and are mostly up with handsome gains.

Several stocks from healthcare, industrial, information technology, consumer discretionary and utilities sections are also up sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which soared nearly 375 points to 15,424.13 earlier, was up 241.05 points or 1.6% at 15,291.97 about half an hour past noon.

The index ended down 650.41 points or 4.14% at 15,050.92, around 35 points off the day's low, on Thursday. It had lost 0.88% and 0.84%, respectively on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Shawcor Ltd (SCL.TO) shares, which suffered huge losses in the past two sessions, after having risen steeply earlier, are soaring more than 36% now.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are up 3 to 6%.

Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO), Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO), George Weston (WN.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) are also up with impressive gains.

In economic news, Canadian industries operated at 79.8% of their production capacity in the first quarter of 2020, down from an upwardly revised 81.4% in the previous period. The drop, the third successive monthly fall, was due to a slowdown in most sectors amid physical distancing measures implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

